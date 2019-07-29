Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A big rig driver who got out of his 18-wheeler to try to help a stranded driver on Monday was struck and killed.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 12:30 p.m. at I-30 westbound at Hampton Road.
A white SUV was blocking the left lane when the big rig driver, Ryan Douglas-Jaques, 42, pulled over to assist the stranded motorist and parked in front of the vehicle.
The good Samaritan got out and was trying to assist the stranded driver when another vehicle, unable to avoid the disabled vehicle, struck it.
The impact caused the SUV to strike the 18-wheeler driver.
Two other people were injured and went to the hospital for treatment.
You must log in to post a comment.