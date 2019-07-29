GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pilot instructor and her student have died after a small plane they were in crashed Sunday afternoon in Gainesville.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. as the twin-engine Piper PA-34 was preparing to land at Gainesville Municipal Airport (about 75 miles north of Dallas). The plane crashed about a quarter mile from the runway.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said student pilot Yu Qiu, 22, of China was pronounced dead at the scene.
Instructor Francesca Norris, 25, of North Richland Hills was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with critical injuries. She later died, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it will be investigating the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.