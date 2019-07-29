FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are looking into the deaths of three dogs that were left inside a hot car last week.

At the time, the dogs were in the care of a trainer who said this was just an “awful accident.”

That trainer has not been charged or cited with anything at this point.

A Pomeranian named Vinny, and a Mastiff mix named Alice were two of the three dogs that died July 24 — The two were also support animals.

They were in a parked car outside a veterinarian’s office in Fort Worth, with their trainer right inside the building.

The trainer said the car was running, but at some point either the air conditioner or the car itself turned off.

Vinny’s owner Brooke King said she needs more details to feel certain this was an accident.

“What was the time frame? That’s a big thing,” King said. “I ask myself every night. I want to know what happened. I want to know every single little detail.”

King said her Pomeranian was a support animal who traveled with her and helped her during bouts of anxiety and depression.

It was a similar scenario for Alice’s owner, who has Post traumatic stress disorder.

Police are now looking at this as a possible case of animal cruelty, but have not finished their investigation.