FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT team was called to a home in Fort Worth Sunday evening after a victim told police that they were threatened at gunpoint by four people.
Police say they responded to a home in the 2500 block of McLemore Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. in regards to a threat made with a gun.
When police arrived, they found the victim outside of the home. The victim told officers that they were threatened by four people who were still inside the home.
Police say they were able to call out three people from the home before a SWAT team responded to execute a search warrant. After making entry, SWAT did not find any additional people inside.
The three people who were called out were detained. Police have not yet released further information.
