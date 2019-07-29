Comments
CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old man drowned at Splash Kingdom Waterpark on Sunday afternoon, the Canton Police Department confirmed Monday.
Police said around 5:00 p.m., first responders found the young man unresponsive after he had been pulled from a 10-foot deep pool.
Park personnel were performing CPR and an automatic external defibrillator (AED) was also used to try to revive the victim.
Canton Fire Department and Champion E.M.S. personnel continued lifesaving efforts while a medical helicopter was on the way.
The helicopter rushed the teen to a hospital in Typer were he was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy will be done.
No other information as been released at this time.
