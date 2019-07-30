Comments
COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver is dead after going over a bridge near I-635 and Freeport Parkway in Coppell and into a creek Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at around 9:15 a.m. when the car somehow went off the main lanes and over the bridge. The exact cause of the single-vehicle crash is under investigation.
Aerial footage shows the car submerged in the water. The driver’s body was recovered and transported away from the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
You must log in to post a comment.