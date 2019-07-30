DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An anti-hate rally is planned for Tuesday night in response to two incidents described as white supremacist activity in Denton.

Both happened over the weekend.

The first was recorded on a cell phone camera.

Saturday night a group of people showed up outside Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio waving flags and road flares, chanting “Reclaim America.”

Denton Police said they are aware of the incident.

They received a call about what happened, but when they arrived the group was gone. They’re not investigating, saying there’s no evidence of a crime was committed.

“The community is shocked right now, the bar community in very tight-knit,” Cameron Trevino, a bartender at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, said. “Why? What’s the point? You’re not getting to anything and it’s not going to benefit the world in any way.”

Sunday night another incident was reported.

A Harvest House employee tells CBS 11, a group of people with swastika tattoos walked into the bar. She says when her manager asked them to leave, they punched him in the face.

Police are investigating this as an assault, but there are no suspects yet.

“For someone to get attacked and for people to feel unsafe that’s just not OK” UNT student Victoria Lara said.

“That’s not what Denton is and that sort of way of thinking and behavior is not acceptable,” UNT student Samuel Broadoux said.