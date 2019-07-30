(CBS 11) – Radio terminology for on-air formats are basically the same but only with different words to convey different meanings and perceptions. What used to be branded as “oldies” (which from what I can tell started in the early 1970s as I was an oldies DJ in Dallas on 1040/KIXL-AM) is now “classic hits.”
In any event, the trade publication Inside Radio published an article this week noting the rapid increase in the number of classic hits stations. Since last year, it has grown over 5% with an addition 54 signals nationally with this format.
If you like classic hits stations, below is a list of some excellent ones to choose from:
*WCBS-FM/New York
*KRTH-FM/Los Angeles
*WLS-FM/Chicago
*WOGL-FM/Philadelphia
*KLUV-FM/Dallas-Fort Worth
*WOMC-FM/Detroit
*KOOL-FM/Phoenix
*KLUE-FM/St. Louis
Listen to this montage of jingles from CBS-FM from 1972-2005!
