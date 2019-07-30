FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who says he was injured in the January 11, 2017 crash with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott alleges in a lawsuit, the Cowboys and Frisco Police “conspired” to “cover up the severity of the accident” so Elliott would not have to miss a playoff game four days later.
Elliott slammed a GMC Yukon into a BMW 750 driven by Ronnie Hill on his way to Cowboys practice.
The crash happened in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway, less than a mile from Dallas Cowboys Headquarters.
The plaintiff, Ronnie Hill, claims Elliott was at fault because he was running late to practice and “barreled through a red light” causing more than $33,000 in damage to Hill’s vehicle.
Hill also claims in the lawsuit he was physically injured in the wreck.
The lawsuit says, “the crash resulted in the two vehicles being wedged together to the extent that a tow-truck was required to pull them apart.”
The lawsuit also claims, “At the scene of the crash, Elliott admitted fault, and the Frisco Police also concluded that the crash was Elliott’s fault. Elliott and running back’s coach Gary Brown who was on the scene told Hill not to worry about anything, go get checked out and ‘we will take care of everything.’ If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game. Upon information and belief, the Dallas Cowboys conspired with the Frisco Police Department to cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott’s health would not be placed in question before their playoff game.”
