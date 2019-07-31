



Newly released body camera video shows Timpa begging for help as Dallas Police officers restrained him for 14 minutes.

Timpa called 911 from outside a Dallas adult movie store on Mockingbird Lane saying he was afraid and off his medication.

Less than an hour later, he was dead.

“You’re going to kill me. Tou’re going to kill me. You’re going to kill me,” Timpa could be heard saying on the video.

He had already been handcuffed by private security officers when police arrived.

Timpa, 32, had cocaine in his system at the time, according to the autopsy.

Officers pinned Timpa down for 14 minutes and zip-tied his feet.

On the video, Timpa becomes more incoherent, then loses consciousness.

He never threatened to hurt the officers.

On Wednesday, CBS 11 spoke with an attorney for Timpa’s family.

Geoff Henley said officers had no reason to use that kind of restraint for that long.

“No, Tony Timpa shouldn’t have died that night. He called 911 and he called 911 hoping to go back into some inpatient facility,” said Henley.

In 2017, three Dallas Police officers were indicted for deadly conduct related to this incident.

But in March 2019, Dallas County District Attorney John Cruezot dropped the misdemeanor charges.

All three officers are back on the job.

Dallas Police have not yet commented to the video.