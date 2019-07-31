WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A dog from the Houston area was loyal to his owner until the end.  So loyal, he didn’t leave his owner’s side after his owner passed away.

Nine-year-old Charlie was found when someone went to check on his owner.

He was lying on the body of his deceased owner, refusing to leave despite suffering from severe neglect and illness.

Charlie is coming to Fort Worth from the Houston area after his owner died and he wouldn’t leave him.

“The best case scenario is for him to go to a medical rescue where he can be rehabilitated and heal and be available for adoption,” said Kerry McKeel of the Harris County Animal Shelter.

Loyal Charlie is headed to Fort Worth to do just that, going to Friends of Emma Medical Rescue.

