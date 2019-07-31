MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield Police say they are charging a 42-year-old woman, Merica Sneed, with capital murder in the death of her 9-year-old niece.
Police said on Saturday, July 27, Mansfield Police responded to a cardiac arrest call at a home in the 4200 block of Eagle Drive around 12:30 p.m.
Medics were doing CPR on the child while police were on the way.
When they got there, the officers assisted with life saving measures for Melodi Sneed, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Melodi’s death a murder.
The victim’s aunt, Mercia Sneed, was arrested Saturday on charges of Injury to a Child, Causing Serious Bodily Injury.
After compiling additional information Wednesday, the charges against Sneed will be upgraded to Capital Murder.
Sneed remains in custody in the Tarrant County jail.
