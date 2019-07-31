Vaccination is one of the best ways parents can protect infants, children and teens from 16 potentially harmful diseases that can be very serious, may require hospitalization or even be deadly. Learn which vaccines you need at every stage of life.
The goals of the DSHS Immunization Unit are to eliminate the spread of vaccine preventable diseases by increasing vaccine coverage for Texans, raise awareness of the diseases that vaccines prevent and educate the public about vaccine safety.
Click here for the 2019-2020 Texas Immunization Requirements to attend school.
It’s not too soon to be thinking about back-to-school vaccinations. Find a vaccination clinic near you:
Measles is a dangerous, contagious disease with no treatment or cure, but you can protect yourself with the MMR vaccine. Make sure you and your loved ones are up-to-date with the measles vaccine, especially if you travel.
The HPV vaccine can prevent 6 types of cancer, yet Texas ranks 44th in the nation for completion rates. Learn how to protect your child from cancer at the American Cancer Society.
