RICHMOND, Virginia (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowboys-Redskins rivalry found its way up to Richmond, Virginia.
A Dallas Cowboys flag was flying at a construction site next to the Redskins training camp facility.
Afterward, Redskins officials said they would ask the construction workers to remove the flag.
The Cowboys flag was eventually removed, but not before it caught the eye of some of the Redskins players.
“I pointed it out to everybody,” receiver Trey Quinn said. “We were ready to take it down and fight somebody.”
“I would like to think that we had some really just intense fans run up there and tear it down,” punter Tress Way said.
“I don’t know, they’re outside the practice facility,” Morgan Moses said. “Haters always gonna hate.”
