DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The survivors of a dog attack in Dallas on June 1 are suing the dog’s owner for more than $1 million, claiming the owner failed to properly handle his dogs.
Dallas Police said the three Rottweilers attacked the couple near Ferguson Park.
The husband, Francisco Madrigal, was able to get his wife, Esmerelda, up a tree as the dogs mauled him.
He spent two weeks in the hospital.
The dogs’ owner said the Rottweilers dug a hole in the yard and got out.
Police shot and killed one of the dogs. The other two were detained and later euthanized.
