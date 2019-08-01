Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A dump truck carrying asphalt hit a pole and caught fire in Plano Thursday afternoon, killing the driver, according to the DPS.
It happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. at President George Bush Turnpike at Coit Road.
The driver was rushed to Medical City Plano according to Plano Fire-Rescue.
A large wrecker was needed to remove the burned dump truck.
It’s not yet clear what caused the driver to strike the pole with the dump truck.
