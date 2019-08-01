WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A dump truck carrying asphalt hit a pole and caught fire in Plano Thursday afternoon, killing the driver, according to the DPS.

It happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. at President George Bush Turnpike at Coit Road.

Box truck fire at PGBT and Coit in Plano (Dandy Killeen – CBS 11)

The driver was rushed to Medical City Plano according to Plano Fire-Rescue.

A large wrecker was needed to remove the burned dump truck.

It’s not yet clear what caused the driver to strike the pole with the dump truck.

