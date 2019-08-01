ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Rowlett announced it’s new vision for a lakefront attraction, but it’s not sharing images of what it will look like just yet.
The city will develop what it calls, Sapphire Bay on lakeside property, south of I-30 at Dalrock Road.
The decision follows the city’s failed Bayside Development which promised to feature a Crystal Lagoon.
In a news release Thursday night, the city described the new plan this way:
With features such as a Crystal Lagoons amenity and an island entertainment component with an incredible synchronized water and video show; a resort and conference center; a world class marina; and the Surf and Beach Club, Sapphire Bay will become a national destination for conferences, vacationing families, residents looking for a unique place to call home, and businesses who want to locate where their employees can live, work, and play.
“Our goal, first and foremost, has been to facilitate development of this land in a manner that optimizes its value to the citizens of Rowlett.” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian “And we have. Sapphire Bay absolutely accomplishes this goal. The Rowlett City Council has been steadfast in upholding our community’s vision; this is a one-of-a-kind property and we made a commitment to get it right. In conjunction with our new development partner, we will be able to hold fast to our commitment to develop the unique destination that Rowlett citizens deserve.”
The City will host a Town Hall Meeting with its development partner, who will unveil detailed plans for Sapphire Bay, at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8 at Main Street Events, at 4111 Main Street.
