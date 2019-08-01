Comments
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A robbery attempt in southern Tarrant County was foiled when a clerk fought back against the suspects.
Security video released by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office shows the confrontation at the 1187 Stop ‘N’ Go just north of Mansfield on Tuesday, July 30.
Authorities said the three suspects demanded money from the clerk, but then ran off when the clerk came after them.
The suspects were wearing hoodies, masks and gloves.
It appears another man, possibly a customer, jumped in to help the clerk.
Police are still looking for the suspects.
Anyone with information on the suspects can call Det. Harwell at 817-884-3522.
