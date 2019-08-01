EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas superintendent has been suspended after San Antonio police said he head-butted another superintendent at a Whataburger while he was drunk.

The school board for the Ysleta Independent School District in El Paso suspended Superintendent Xavier De La Torre for three days without pay on Tuesday for not promptly telling the board about the June altercation.

De La Torre was in San Antonio with other educators for training provided by the Texas Association of School Boards.

A police report said he appeared to be intoxicated at the San Antonio Whataburger and head-butted Superintendent Jose Espinoza of the Socorro Independent School District, which covers much of El Paso County. The report also said that Espinoza punched De La Torre in self-defense

In a statement last week, De La Torre denied head-butting anyone and said he wasn’t the aggressor.

No criminal charges were filed.

One least parent voiced his frustration at the school board’s decision and preferred that they fire him for the alleged incident.

“Knowing the facts that he was belligerent and drunk, I would basically ask the board members to fire him,” Daniel De La Cruz said. “That is not a way to represent our community. It’s an embarrassment; it’s a disgrace.”

“Does this policy (the Texas Education Agency’s ethics code) just apply to your teachers and staff and not yourself?” De La Cruz directed at the superintendent.

