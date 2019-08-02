Comments
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Mesquite Police Department is investigating after one person was found dead in a concrete culvert after a car crash Friday morning.
Around 8:45 a.m. Aug. 2, officers responded to a call of a dead person found in a concrete culvert in the 19000 block of the west service road of Highway 635.
During an investigation, it was revealed that a 2008 Kawasaki ZX600 left the west service road and crashed into a concrete culvert. And the driver, who has not been identified, died from their injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.