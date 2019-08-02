GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — An initial autopsy report shows a nine-month-old baby girl found dead in hot car last night was showing signs of heat exhaustion.

This happened around 5 P.M. at Jerry’s Car Wash in Garland.

Rachal Perez said she was at the vacuum station next to the father and when she saw the infant she immediately tried to help.

“Automatically, it was like flight mode,” she said.

Perez desperately wanted to save the infant pulled from a hot car by her father.

“He was freaked out,” she said. “I looked over and said can I help you and then I ran and he kept refusing. I said can I help you again. I said I know CPR, let me help the child.”

Perez said he took off running.

“I was staying behind him the whole time until I saw the ambulance and they took over,” she said.

First responders determined the nine-month old baby girl was dead. Police said it appears she had been in the car for an extended period of time before arriving at the car wash.

At the time this happened, the temperature was 97 degrees outside.

“It was extremely hot, especially if the car was not running and the windows were up,” Perez said.

Police said it appears there are no signs of foul play in the infant’s death, but they’re waiting for the final autopsy report to come back before they officially make that determination.