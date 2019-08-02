(CBS 11) – Smash Mouth is a American rock band from San Jose, California. I am sure that if you listened to pop/rock music of the 1990s, you know them!

Original members included: Steve Harwell (vocals), Greg Camp (guitar), Paul DeLisle (bass) and Kevin Coleman (drums).

Coleman and Camp left the group a few years later after they formed. The period of 1997-2001 could be considered their most successful period with regard to charting on Billboard. After 2005, the group dealt with several personnel changes and a new record label they signed with. They are still very active today.

On the Billboard Top 40, they charted five times, two songs in the top 5.

Most people are familiar with “Walkin’ On The Sun” from 1997 and “All Star” from 1999. One song, “Can’t Get Enough Of You, Baby” from 1998 became a bit of a “novelty song” of such by the Imus In the Morning Radio show (heard back then locally on WFAN/New York, nationally syndicated for radio, and simulcast on MSNBC) in connection with the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky affair. Nothing more to say there!!!

Their last song of that era to chart was “I’m A Believer,” a song recorded by The Monkees in the 1960s and was in the animated movie “Shrek.” Released on August 14, 2001, written by Neil Diamond, produced by Eric Valentine, running 3:02 on the Interscope label, the lyrics go like this:

I thought love was only true in fairy tales

Meant for someone else but not for me

Love was out to get me

That’s the way it seemed

Disappointment haunted all of my dreams

Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer

Not a trace, of doubt in my mind

I’m in love, and I’m a believer

I couldn’t leave her if I tried

No not if I tried

The song was a top 30 hit for the group.

You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 90s on 9!