McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney restaurant and a radio station have come to the rescue of 5-year-old Katy Drekmann, who had money she raised for her own cancer treatment stolen.

It was about as heartbreaking as a family story gets.

The daughter of a single mother is fighting a life threatening disease that causes aggressive tumors and no insurance to cover costs.

“It’s frightening and you don’t know what the future is,” said Rebecca Drekmann, Katy’s mother. “Options weren’t available to us unless we had the cash to do it.”

Rebecca Drekmann had to move out of her McKinney home and sell everything in it to pay a portion of her daughter Katy’s treatments.

Katy even tried to help out herself with a lemonade stand which raised more than $100 until someone stole it.

“It got really busy and somebody just stuck their hand in and walked away with all her cash that was in the jar,” said Rebecca. “It was infuriating for me as a mom.”

It didn’t take long for people in McKinney to make up for a shameful act.

Katy gave CBS 11 a tour of her new lemonade stand sponsored by Raising Cane’s and radio station 102.1 that easily out raised the amount of money stolen.

They raised more than $2,000 on Friday.

It brought a smile to the face of a brave little girl who showed us why she’s a real life super hero by overcoming crime and cancer.

“She has a spirit that people are drawn to and I think this is just the start of something great for her,” said Rebecca.