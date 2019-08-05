Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people are dead after a pickup truck crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Monday morning in Fort Worth, police say.
Police say the crash happened in the 1500 block of Riverside Drive and involved a single vehicle.
According to police, the pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason, went through a nearby wooded area and then hit a tree. The pickup caught fire, killing all five occupants of the vehicle.
Police say there was a homeless man sleeping in the woods who was injured from the crash. He was taken to the hospital with burn injuries.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released as police continue to investigate what caused the crash.
