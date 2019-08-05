WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
ROANOKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Customers and employees are being allowed back into a Walmart in Roanoke after a bomb threat was reported, officials said.

Crews were at the scene of a Walmart in the 1200 block of U.S. 377 where customers and employees had been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The fire department said the store received the threat at around 12:20 p.m. The building was immediately evacuated.

Officials were able to clear the scene and people were allowed back in just after 1:45 p.m.

