Comments
ROANOKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Customers and employees are being allowed back into a Walmart in Roanoke after a bomb threat was reported, officials said.
Crews were at the scene of a Walmart in the 1200 block of U.S. 377 where customers and employees had been evacuated due to a bomb threat.
The fire department said the store received the threat at around 12:20 p.m. The building was immediately evacuated.
Officials were able to clear the scene and people were allowed back in just after 1:45 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.