PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texans were alarmed to find out the man behind the El Paso mass shooting was from here.

But no group has been more affected by it than Patrick Crusius’ fellow 2017 graduates from Plano Senior High School.

Jake Wilson said Crusius never showed signs of becoming a mass murderer while he knew him, but said his classmate was subjected to bullying.

“I knew it was a kid named Patrick and they sent me a picture and sent me his senior yearbook photo. I went, “Oh my God.’ That’s when it all hit. I had English with him.”

Like a lot of 2017 Plano Senior High School graduates, Wilson learned the identity of the suspected El Paso mass shooter when his friends started texting each other Crusius’s yearbook photo.

“Everybody is sick to their stomach,” Wilson said.

The 20-year-old says he noticed anti-social behavior from his classmate.

“Very quiet kid not very involved, often questioned why kids were involved, he was picked on in class for reasons I don’t even really know. He seemed like a quiet kid, just went to class, left class, contributing class but a little overbearing at times,” Wilson said.

Wilson describes Crusius as a loner, but one by choice, who seemed uninterested in making friends at the school.

It led to some bullying according to Wilson who says Crusius acted indifferently toward it.

He says it wasn’t bad enough for anyone to imagine what the now 21-year-old man would go on to be accused of.

“It seemed constant. No one really wanted to work with him in group settings because he would do his own thing, he would sit there and act like he was listening to you and then he would go do his own thing and people would complain about that,” he said.

Wilson and other recent 2017 Plano Senior High graduates are just getting started making a name for themselves in the world.

Now they have to deal with the stain left on their graduating class by a fellow student who’s name they hope will be forgotten.

“I really hope it doesn’t define it because that’s not who we are as a city or even at the school,” he said.