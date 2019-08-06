RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who police say stabbed two strangers in a Kroger parking lot Tuesday morning is behind bars.
Police arrested Armando Ricardo Navarro, 26, of Garland after the attack at 160 N. Coit Road. One of his alleged victims, Arturo Negrete, 42, of Seagoville succumbed to his injuries before paramedics could get him to a medical facility. The second victim, a 52-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital by family members.
Navarro fled the parking lot in a victim’s car before officers arrived. He crashed that car into three other vehicles near the Coit Road/Belt Line Road intersection in Richardson. Occupants of those vehicles were not injured.
Navarro continued into Dallas where he was involved in another motor vehicle crash near Belt Line/Hillcrest. Responding Dallas police apprehended him and quickly determined he was involved in the Richardson attacks.
Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the assaults. They said there isn’t any relationship between the two victims or the Navarro.
He is currently in custody at the Richardson City Jail, charged with one count of Capital Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault.
