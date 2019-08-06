WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, DFW News, dwi, Frank Anthony Alvarez, Grand Prairie Police, Injury To A Child, injury to an elderly person, Intoxication Assault, Intoxication Manslaughter, red light, stillborn baby

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old woman who was a passenger in a car driven by an unlicensed 17-year-old man, delivered a stillborn baby girl following a crash Grand Prairie Police say was caused by the driver.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4 northbound on Great Southwest Parkway when the driver of a Mitsubishi Galant ran a red light at the Sherman Street intersection and struck a Dodge pickup.

Four people in the pickup suffered serious injuries, including a 73-year-old man who was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

A 70-year-old woman and the 23-year-old driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries and have since been released from the hospital. A fourth person in the pickup was not injured.

A 31-year-old man who was also a passenger in the Mitsubishi with the unlicensed driver was not injured.

Grand Prairie Police said the unlicensed 17-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi, Frank Anthony Alvarez, of Dallas, was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.

Frank Anthony Alvarez – mug shot

He is being held in the Grand Prairie Police Detention Center, charged with intoxication manslaughter, injury to a child, intoxication assault, two counts of injury to an elderly person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This crash remains under investigation.

Comments