GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old woman who was a passenger in a car driven by an unlicensed 17-year-old man, delivered a stillborn baby girl following a crash Grand Prairie Police say was caused by the driver.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4 northbound on Great Southwest Parkway when the driver of a Mitsubishi Galant ran a red light at the Sherman Street intersection and struck a Dodge pickup.
Four people in the pickup suffered serious injuries, including a 73-year-old man who was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.
A 70-year-old woman and the 23-year-old driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries and have since been released from the hospital. A fourth person in the pickup was not injured.
A 31-year-old man who was also a passenger in the Mitsubishi with the unlicensed driver was not injured.
Grand Prairie Police said the unlicensed 17-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi, Frank Anthony Alvarez, of Dallas, was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.
He is being held in the Grand Prairie Police Detention Center, charged with intoxication manslaughter, injury to a child, intoxication assault, two counts of injury to an elderly person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
This crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.