GALVESTON (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Galveston Police Department is apologizing for the way officers took a black man into custody over the weekend. The department said the incident happened as two officers arrested a 43-year-old man for criminal trespass.

Police in Galveston, Texas, are apologizing after this photo was widely shared on social media. (credit: CBS News)

The man was handcuffed and a rope was clipped to the handcuffs before he was led walking down the street by the two officers on horseback.

