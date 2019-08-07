WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas County, DFW News, Shooting, standoff, SWAT, Wilmer

WILMER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was found dead and a child was safely recovered after a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in Wilmer, authorities say.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the 2-year-old child was safely recovered from a bedroom in the unit when a tactical team made entry. The suspect was also found dead.

The suspect’s cause of death has not yet been released.

Wilmer police and the sheriff’s department responded to the Emily Apartments after reports of a man inside a unit who fired shots and had a young child with him.

Authorities said the complex was evacuated during the standoff.

Comments