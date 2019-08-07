Comments
WILMER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was found dead and a child was safely recovered after a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in Wilmer, authorities say.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the 2-year-old child was safely recovered from a bedroom in the unit when a tactical team made entry. The suspect was also found dead.
The suspect’s cause of death has not yet been released.
Wilmer police and the sheriff’s department responded to the Emily Apartments after reports of a man inside a unit who fired shots and had a young child with him.
Authorities said the complex was evacuated during the standoff.
You must log in to post a comment.