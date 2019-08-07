(CBSDFW.COM) – There’s nothing quite like the thrill of seeing your favorite NFL team in person. But before kickoff, each teams’ stadium has its own set of bag policies, tailgating rules and means of transportation to-and-from.
Here’s your guide to make you feel right at home while visiting the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
The first step to enjoying any football game is getting there. Uber is the official rideshare program for AT&T in Arlington. But if you drive your own car expect to dish out some serious dough to park in the some 24,000 spaces available. Additionally – shuttles are available to help guests with disabilities to and from lettered lots.
Tailgating is a key, colorful component to any Cowboys game. Parking opens five hours before kickoff but if you’re participating in the parking lot party, AT&T stadium asks guests to avoid deep fryers or open flame cooking. Charcoal and gas grills are allowed but please dispose of the coals in the designated areas. Parking spaces may not be used for tents, grills, chairs or other items.
Once you’re ready to head inside among 100,000 people, there are a few things you should leave behind. Doors open two hours before kickoff.
The home of the Cowboys does not allow backpacks, fanny packs, camera bags, coolers or seat cushions. Instead guests can bring personal items in a 12 by 12 inch or smaller clear tote. Clutch purses smaller than 8 and a half by 5 and a half are also allowed.
You must log in to post a comment.