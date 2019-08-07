EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited survivors of Saturday’s deadly mass shooting at the University Medical Center of El Paso.

The presidential motorcade arrived at the hospital under tight security.

Law enforcement officers toted long guns and some had riot gear.

A rally protest to fight white supremacy and demand gun control was planned.

At the memorial near the scene of the mass shooting that killed 22 people and injured 24, clashes broke out between those who are glad the president came to El Paso and those who did not want him there.

The president was also set to meet with first responders but was not going to visit the memorial area.

“He understand what kind of an insult it is for him to come down here and offer things that most of know are not going to come true,” said protestor and El Paso resident Guiellermo Glenn.

But fellow resident Fatima Rodriguez welcomed the president.

“For him to show up and show his support for the people that are in the hospital, the first responders, there is nothing wrong with that,” she said.

