CLEVELAND (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A solo home run by Willie Calhoun in the top of the 8th inning in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Cleveland, is the only run the Rangers could manage all day.

After getting shut out in Game 1, the Rangers offense wasn’t much more effective in the second game which they lost 5-1.

Lance Lynn pitched well, giving up one earned run in seven innings, but the bullpen gave up four more runs.

Jose Ramirez #11 celebrates with Terry Francona #77 and Franmil Reyes #32 of the Cleveland Indians after Ramirez hit a solo homer during the second inning of game two of a double header against the against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field on August 07, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Rangers are now 58-56.

