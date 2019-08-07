Comments
CLEVELAND (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A solo home run by Willie Calhoun in the top of the 8th inning in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Cleveland, is the only run the Rangers could manage all day.
After getting shut out in Game 1, the Rangers offense wasn’t much more effective in the second game which they lost 5-1.
Lance Lynn pitched well, giving up one earned run in seven innings, but the bullpen gave up four more runs.
The Rangers are now 58-56.
More to come.
