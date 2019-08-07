DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former student has filed a lawsuit against Dallas ISD after he lost his status as his high school’s salutatorian a day before graduation due to a last minute change in rankings.

In June, the district apologized after class rankings at Woodrow Wilson High School were changed right before graduation because of a calculation error. Now a former student is suing Dallas ISD, claiming that the change will affect his applications to universities and employers.

According to the lawsuit, Jackson Hansen was ranked second in his class from the end of his first semester as a senior through the rest of the school year. After the changes were announced a day before graduation, he dropped from rank two to rank six.

The district’s new formula for rankings gives some students in the International Baccalaureate honors program more credit than others even if they are in the same classes.

The district acknowledged the changes and went ahead with graduation using the new rankings. Despite the apology, Hansen and his attorney believe the former student should still be recognized as his class’ salutatorian.

“DISD nevertheless refuses to acknowledge the Plaintiff was salutatorian to his class. When academic institutions and employers attempt to confirm his rank and status, the DISD will not state in writing that he was ranked second and was salutatorian of the class,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, Hansen wants the district to acknowledge him as the salutatorian when future universities and employers inquire about his high school status.