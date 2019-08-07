WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 34-year-old man was fatally shot at his home in South Dallas during an argument with several suspects late Tuesday evening, police say.

Police responded to the shooting at around 11:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Penelope Street.

According to police, several males went to the victim’s home and some kind of argument ensued. It’s unknown if the males and the victim knew each other.

Police at the scene said there was a child around 11 to 12 years old who heard the argument and went to wake up a woman who also lived at the home. When the woman went to check on the man, he was shot.

According to police, the woman was also shot at but wasn’t hit. The suspects then ran away from the home.

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police are still searching for any suspects and do not have any descriptions available at this time.

