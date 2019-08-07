Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials in Tarrant County have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus for the 2019 season.
Tarrant County Public Health said the case involves a person in northwest Tarrant County who had a fever from the disease.
According to officials, symptoms of West Nile virus include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea, and fatigue. Symptoms can last several weeks.
The disease is typically transmitted by mosquitoes.
You must log in to post a comment.