HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — For a second time, a Texas jury has convicted a former high school football coach of murdering his pregnant wife two decades ago.
David Temple was found guilty on Tuesday after jurors deliberated for just over eight hours in his retrial. Belinda Temple, a Katy High School special education teacher who was seven months pregnant, was killed in January 1999.
Another jury found David Temple guilty of murder in 2007, but Texas’ top criminal court overturned that conviction in 2016 because prosecutors withheld evidence.
Prosecutors told jurors Temple staged a burglary at the couple’s home in Katy and shot his wife because he was having an affair. Temple later married his mistress, Heather, who filed for divorce shortly after his second trial began.
Defense attorneys argued Belinda Temple was killed by a 16-year-old student of hers.
The punishment phase is next in the retrial. Temple faces up to life in prison.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.