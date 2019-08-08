Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop CoasterWe hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.

Eat "Sleep" and Play at The StatlerYou don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.

Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim LoveThe restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.

Up Close Encounters at SeaQuest Fort WorthDid you know you can hang out with otters and snorkel with stingrays in DFW? But that's just the beginning. Eat See Play's Taryn Jones heads to SeaQuest Fort Worth where you can get hands on with animals above and below water.

"Sesame Street" Muppets Hitting The Road, Headed To A Street Near YouBig Bird, Elmo and stars of "Sesame Street" are leaving their quiet neighborhood and heading out on a road trip.