NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines will soon be offering nonstop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Israel.
The air carrier will start with three weekly flights to Tel Aviv to accommodate what they say is a growing demand for service between the U.S. and Israel.
American Airlines President Robert Isom said, “Dallas-Fort Worth is our home, and we are thrilled to offer year-round service to Tel Aviv. We are committed to offering our customers the most choices from DFW to the world.”
Previously, American offered flights to Israel but it involved making two stops.
Gilad Katz, a Consul General of Israel, said, “This flight demonstrates the important bond Israel and Texas share, while continuing to strengthen business and tourism ties between us.”
The new nonstop flight will cover a distance of nearly 7,000 miles, making it one of American’s longest routes.
The American Airlines flights to Tel Aviv, on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes, will begin in September of 2020.
