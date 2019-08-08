Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — He was the 45th overall pick in the NBA draft and now the Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Isaiah Roby.
The Mavericks drafted Deividas Sirvydis at No. 37 overall in the second round and sent his rights to Detroit for the rights to Roby and two future second-round picks. Dallas didn’t have a first-round pick in the June draft.
Roby skipped his senior season at the University of Nebraska to enter the draft. He averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds in his final season with the Cornhuskers.
Roby averaged 8.8 points and a team-high 5.2 rebounds in five games with the Dallas summer league team in Las Vegas.
