AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Before 22 people were gunned down at a Walmart in El Paso, but after dozens of others were killed at a church in Sutherland Springs and a suburban Houston high school, Texas Republicans went to the Capitol this year with their eyes on new gun laws.
The goal of lawmakers was not to limit access to weapons or ban assault-style rifles, but to expand gun rights.
After a legislative session applauded by Governor Greg Abbott and the National Rifle Association, Texas had new laws that eased restrictions on where firearms can be carried.
Some of the bills that will become law on September 1 include:
- House Bill 1143 – which prevents school districts from banning employees and other visitors at school campuses from storing firearms in locked vehicles
- House Bill 2363 – which lets foster parents possess and store firearms and ammunition “in a safe and secure matter” for personal protection
- House Bill 302 – which bans rental property homeowners and landlords from prohibiting residents from lawfully possessing, carrying, transporting or storing a firearm or ammunition in the property
- Senate Bill 535 – which allows handgun holders to legally carry firearms in places of worship unless given “effective oral or written notice” or warning that weapons are banned
Experts and advocates on both sides of the gun issue say despite last weekend’s massacre, Texas’ GOP leadership is still unlikely to push for gun restrictions.
