McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Office’s Crimes Against Children Task Force issued a warrant Thursday for the arrest of Oliver Flores Hernandez, who is wanted for “continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.”
Hernandez, 43, is 5′ 6″ and weighs about 170 pounds.
The Sheriff’s Office said he has ties to three North Texas cities — McKinney, Dallas, Aubrey — and Mexico.
He works in the construction field and his last known vehicle was a black Dodge 2500 or 3500.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Sergeant Chris Fontana at 972-547-5100.
