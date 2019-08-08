FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A two year veteran of the Frisco Police Department, K-9 Officer Boris died this week.
The department said a medically-related issue claimed the 4 1⁄2 year old Belgian Malinois’ life.
Fellow officers said Boris was an integral part of their K-9 unit, the Frisco Police Department and the community. At the time of his death, K-9 Boris was at a specialized police-dog training facility where he continued training and remained active while awaiting a new handler.
During his watch, K-9 Boris assisted in making 79 drug-related arrests, was used in over 100 narcotics sniffs per year, was deployed seven times for tracking suspects, and was successful in six no-bite suspect apprehensions.
A public ceremony honoring the life and service for K-9 Boris will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019.
