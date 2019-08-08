(CBSDFW.COM) — What would summer be without the music of The Beach Boys? From 1962 to 1988, they had four number one hits and fifteen hits in the top 10. And they still perform today!

Originally from Hawthorne, California, they were best known for their surf-rock/summer-time style of music, with songs like “Surfin’ Safari,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “Good Vibrations.” But the song we feature today is “Surfer Girl.”

“Surfer Girl” was not only popular, but it also was the name for the group’s third album — released in September 1963 — and their fourth song to chart on Billboard. Written and produced by Brian Wilson, released July 22, 1963, running 2:26 on the Capitol Records label, the lyrics go like this:

Little surfer little one

Made my heart come all undone

Do you love me, do you surfer girl

Surfer girl my little surfer girl I have watched you on the shore

Standing by the ocean’s roar

Do you love me do you surfer girl

Surfer girl surfer girl We could ride the surf together

While our love would grow

In my woody I would take you everywhere I go

So I say from me to you

I will make your dreams come true

Do you love me do you surfer girl Surfer girl my little surfer girl

Well

Girl surfer girl my little surfer girl

Well

Girl surfer girl my little surfer girl

Well

Girl surfer girl my little surfer girl

In the U.S., it hit number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 but in New Zealand it peaked at number five.

Just listen to these great harmonic voices!