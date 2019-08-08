(CBSDFW.COM) — What would summer be without the music of The Beach Boys? From 1962 to 1988, they had four number one hits and fifteen hits in the top 10. And they still perform today!
Originally from Hawthorne, California, they were best known for their surf-rock/summer-time style of music, with songs like “Surfin’ Safari,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “Good Vibrations.” But the song we feature today is “Surfer Girl.”
“Surfer Girl” was not only popular, but it also was the name for the group’s third album — released in September 1963 — and their fourth song to chart on Billboard. Written and produced by Brian Wilson, released July 22, 1963, running 2:26 on the Capitol Records label, the lyrics go like this:
Little surfer little one
Made my heart come all undone
Do you love me, do you surfer girl
Surfer girl my little surfer girl
I have watched you on the shore
Standing by the ocean’s roar
Do you love me do you surfer girl
Surfer girl surfer girl
We could ride the surf together
While our love would grow
In my woody I would take you everywhere I go
So I say from me to you
I will make your dreams come true
Do you love me do you surfer girl
Surfer girl my little surfer girl
Well
Girl surfer girl my little surfer girl
Well
Girl surfer girl my little surfer girl
Well
Girl surfer girl my little surfer girl
In the U.S., it hit number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 but in New Zealand it peaked at number five.
Just listen to these great harmonic voices!
