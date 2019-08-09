Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a 10-year-old boy in McKinney, police said.
It happened inside a unit at The Atlantic McKinney Ranch apartments at 5500 McKinney Place Drive around noon on Friday.
There is no word on if the 10-year-old was the target of the shooter or an innocent bystander.
Detectives are collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.
The area near the unit where the shooting happened was sealed off during the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.