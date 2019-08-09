Filed Under:apartment complex, Boy Dies, Child Killed, child shot, DFW News, McKinney, McKinney Police, teen in custody, The Atlantic McKinney Ranch

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a 10-year-old boy in McKinney, police said.

It happened inside a unit at The Atlantic McKinney Ranch apartments at 5500 McKinney Place Drive around noon on Friday.

Apartment complex in McKinney where 10-year-old boy was shot. (Chopper 11)

There is no word on if the 10-year-old was the target of the shooter or an innocent bystander.

Detectives are collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

The area near the unit where the shooting happened was sealed off during the investigation.

