MCKINNEY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — McKinney police have charged a 17-year-old with tampering evidence in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy Friday.
Around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 9, officers were called to the Atlantic McKinney Ranch apartment complex in the 5500 block of McKinney Place Drive.
When they arrived, they found that Julien Charles Griffen, 10, had been shot. Griffen was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Juan Miguel Flores, 17, was then charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence — a third degree felony — in connection with Griffen’s death.
Neighbors who said they knew Griffen and Flores, told CBS 11 News the two are related, but there has not been any confirmation at this time.
Police said additional charges are anticipated and the investigation is ongoing.
