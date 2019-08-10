  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing another man after an argument Saturday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Aug. 10, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 7100 block of Grey Dawn Lane.

Police said the victim, 28-year-old Juan Garay, was involved in an argument with suspect Oscar Hurtado, 30. When the argument escalated, Hurtado shot and killed Garay.

Oscar Hurtado mugshot (Dallas Police Department)

Hurtado was arrested and transported to the Dallas Police Headquarters, where he declined to speak with detectives.

He is currently at the Dallas County Jail where his bond will be set at a later time.

