DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for whomever opened fire in a busy nightlife destination early Sunday morning.
Officers in Deep Ellum said they responded to a disturbance in the street shortly after 2:00 a.m.
They found a man who had been shot in the leg.
He was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.
Video obtained by CBS 11 shows the large crowd in Deep Ellum Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Police officers were seen trying to break up the crowd and get people to leave.
Police have increased presence in the area in the recent weeks.
