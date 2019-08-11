MILWAUKEE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Mike Minor pitched 8 shutout innings and Jose Leclerc finished the job in the ninth to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a sacrifice fly in the 7th inning for the Rangers lone run and the only one they needed.

The fly ball to right drove in Willie Calhoun, who reached on a leadoff walk and advanced to third on Rougned Odor’s double.

The Rangers are now 59-58.

Minor struck out 11 batters and the win helped the Rangers avoid a series sweep.

Minor (11-6) allowed four hits and walked one. José Leclerc finished the four-hitter for his eighth save, securing Texas’ second win in in six games.

Milwaukee star Christian Yelich missed his fifth straight start due to back stiffness, but the reigning NL MVP batted for reliever Alex Claudio in the eighth. The sold-out crowd of 44,411 greeted Yelich with M-V-P chants but the slugger struck out on a 92-mph offering from Minor.

Lyles (7-8) allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked four. It was his first loss in three starts since he was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh last month.

Ryan Braun had two hits for Milwaukee, which had won five in a row. The Brewers dropped 2½ games back of NL Central-leading Chicago, which rallied for a 6-3 win at Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Head to Toronto on Monday to open a three-game series against the Blue Jays. Right-hander Ariel Jurado (6-7, 4.74 ERA) will make his 14th start of the season.

Brewers: Following an off day, Milwaukee hosts Minnesota on Tuesday. Right-hander Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.70 ERA) is scheduled to get the ball for the Brewers. Anderson has failed to earn a decision in each of his last four starts.

