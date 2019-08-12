



– A pair of bank robbers who led police on a chase across the DFW Metroplex in January, were sentenced to 15 and 20 years in prison.

Dubbed the “Halo Bandits” by the FBI, Marcello Shofner, 37, and Cedric Burns, 41, both pleaded guilty to bank robbery in April.

In court documents, the two men admitted they entered a Texas Trust Credit Union in Hurst, pointed replica weapons at three employees and demanded more than $100,000 in from the vault.

Money in hand, they took off in a grey Ford Focus.

Their getaway driver, Antranette Canady, 46, lead authorities on a high-speed pursuit down Interstate 30 and onto a dead end street in Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood, where all three were apprehended by law enforcement.

Shofner was sentenced Monday morning by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor to 15 years in federal prison.

Burns was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison late last month.

Canady, who also pleaded guilty to bank robbery in April, is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Co-conspirator Precious Alexander – who’d planned to be the “switch” driver but was picked up by law enforcement before she could meet up with Shofner and Burns – also pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison.